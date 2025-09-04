GST overhaul may reshape ecommerce strategy ahead of festival season

India’s simplified two-tier goods and services tax (GST) structure, set to take effect on September 22, is reshaping e-commerce strategies just weeks before the country's crucial festive shopping season. Online retailers are expecting a surge in demand while grappling with short-term operational challenges, according to industry executives.

The new framework reduces the current multiple-slab system to just 5 per cent and 18 per cent rates, prompting some consumers to delay big-ticket purchases in anticipation of lower prices. At the same time, e-commerce platforms are scrambling to update billing systems and inventory management ahead of their biggest sales period of the year.

“It’s a positive move for customers, sellers, and e-commerce platforms in terms of improving overall efficiency,” said an industry executive. “We’re waiting to see the fine print. There may be a short-term slowdown as consumers hold off on big-ticket purchases, but demand for daily essentials is unlikely to be affected.” The executive added that companies may need to adjust their supply chain processes and lower product prices—steps that could pose operational challenges. Industry executives expect the changes to boost festive season sales by 15 per cent to 20 per cent, particularly in electronics and consumer durable products like TVs, air conditioners, and home appliances. However, smaller sellers may struggle with compliance adjustments in the near term.

“Some online consumers, especially for high-value products like electronics and appliances, may adopt a ‘wait-and-watch’ stance, postponing purchases until new reduced GST rates become effective, with people anticipating potential price reductions,” said Paresh Parekh, partner and national leader for tax, consumer products, and retail sector at EY India. E-commerce platforms may, in the short term, have to deal with some issues around appropriate billing, invoicing, and inventory management. This is necessary to manage compliance risks and logistical hiccups, particularly for smaller sellers who may lack the infrastructure to rapidly adapt. For the festive season, both online and offline brands and retailers can now launch festive offers, inventory decisions, and promotional campaigns with certainty. Overall, experts said that markets and stakeholders have welcomed the reform as a “Diwali bonus,” recognizing its likely impact on consumer confidence, overall demand, and investor sentiment.

“This forward-looking reform brings much-needed predictability and stability to the tax framework,” said an Amazon India spokesperson. “The streamlined approach will help reduce complexity for the hundreds of thousands of sellers selling through our marketplace.” Amazon also stated that this reform strengthens India's position as a destination for continued investment and innovation in e-commerce. With a reduction in GST on popular festive purchases, along with top deals already planned by sellers, Amazon said customers can look forward to great savings during its flagship sale event, ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival,’ expected to go live on September 23. Amazon’s chief rival, Flipkart, is also planning to host its Big Billion Days sale this month.

“Timely implementation of these reforms ahead of the upcoming festival season will surely give a huge boost to consumption across categories, widen market access, and accelerate our collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group. According to a report by Datum Intelligence, festive sales are expected to grow 27 per cent, reaching about Rs 120,000 crore in 2025. Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner of Rukam Capital, which invests in consumer brands, said that sales and retail push leading up to the festive season has already begun, with 92 per cent of Indian consumers planning to continue or increase their spending.

“The early trends have already recorded a 14 per cent increase in order value on e-commerce platforms and will also see an increase owing to the revised and lowered GST rate. This is a confidence boost for homegrown brands and start-ups in India,” said Jahagirdar. Industry executives said that with global demand showing initial signs of slowing down and growing US trade tariffs impacting Indian exports, shifting the focus back to domestic consumption was the need of the hour. “Cutting GST slabs across multiple sectors will certainly lift consumers’ spirits, giving businesses some breathing room to reconsider pricing and pass on the benefits, which is likely to boost demand, particularly considering that the festive season is round the corner,” said Kartik Jain, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors.