Home / Industry / News / GTRI says some cos misuse duty-free import scheme, calls 'licence to loot'

GTRI says some cos misuse duty-free import scheme, calls 'licence to loot'

A forensic audit of licences issued in the past five years is urgently needed, alongside recovery of duties from fraudulent imports, GTRI said

trade, import, export, container, shipping
"The DFIA scheme - meant to cut input costs for exporters - has morphed into a 'licence to loot', allowing traders to import high-value goods like whey protein, saffron, walnuts, and lithium-ion batteries at zero customs duty," GTRI said. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The duty free import authorization (DFIA) scheme, aimed at cutting input costs for exporters, is being misused by some companies, and it has turned into a "licence to loot" owing to a mix of vague policy definitions, lax enforcement, and judicial interpretations, economic think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that the government should immediately intervene because if unchecked, DFIA misuse will destroy faith in India's export incentive regime and drive honest exporters out of business.

A forensic audit of licences issued in the past five years is urgently needed, alongside recovery of duties from fraudulent imports, it said.

When asked about the issue, the commerce ministry said that in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), there is a permanent mechanism of norms committees across sectors for looking into complaints of misuse of SION (standard input output norms) and misdeclaration of inputs used.

"It is also being proposed that the import items for which DFIAs have been availed in the past 5 years be screened to identify if the scheme is resulting in an unintended benefit or if any sensitive items, items with high value import duties are to be kept out of the purview of the scheme," the ministry said.

According to GTRI, the flagship export promotion scheme has been hijacked and turned into one of India's most brazen import scams.

"The DFIA scheme - meant to cut input costs for exporters - has morphed into a 'licence to loot', allowing traders to import high-value goods like whey protein, saffron, walnuts, and lithium-ion batteries at zero customs duty," it said.

It added that on paper, these products are claimed as "inputs" for exports as ordinary as biscuits, pickles, and tractors. In reality, they were never used in production.

"A mix of vague policy definitions, lax enforcement, and judicial interpretations divorced from reality has enabled a cartel of traders to bleed the exchequer while regulators look away. What was supposed to be a lifeline for exporters is now a legalized smuggling channel," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Explaining the issue, Srivastava said the scheme, administered by the DGFT, allows exporters to import raw materials duty-free provided these inputs are genuinely used in export production.

Licences are issued against pre-approved Standard Input Output Norms (SION), which define what can be imported for each export item. In principle, the scheme lowers costs and improves competitiveness. But once exports are completed, the licences are transferable.

"Coupled with vague definitions like "milk and milk products" or "protein derivatives", this feature has opened the floodgates to misuse," Srivastava said.

Citing examples, the report also said that the broad categories in SION have been stretched beyond logic.

"Biscuits that normally require milk powder were linked to duty-free imports of whey protein concentrate. Confectionery needing synthetic flavours became an excuse to bring in saffron. Snack foods that typically use palm oil were used to justify imports of expensive specialty fats," GTRI said, adding pharmaceutical capsules requiring gelatin were replaced with collagen peptides, used mainly in cosmetics.

The think tank suggested suspending imports of high-duty items -- like whey protein and walnuts -- under DFIA.

The vague SION norms must be rewritten with precise product-specific terms, it said, adding most importantly, DFIA should be limited to low-duty inputs -- those attracting 10 per cent or less -- so that traders cannot exploit the scheme for luxury goods.

"The scheme began as a genuine lifeline for small exporters. Today it has been twisted into a parallel duty-free bazaar for a handful of traders.

Aided by weak definitions, complicit regulators, and permissive courts, this cartel has turned an export facilitation tool into a racket," Srivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Workplace bullying hinders employees' creativity, involvement: Study

Early monsoon, intense competition dampen paint companies' growth in Q1

Higher sales realisation, volume growth boost cement firms' earnings in Q1

Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

DDA's land licensing model bags ₹10,000 cr deal with Fleur Hotels

Topics :Industry NewsexportersCustoms

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story