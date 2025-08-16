Home / Industry / News / Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Globally, Samsung has its second largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second largest exporter of the handsets from the country after Apple

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: X@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park and Samsung Southwest Asia, Corporate Vice President, SP Chun (Photo: X@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
South Korean electronics major Samsung is expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday. 
Globally, Samsung has its second largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second largest exporter of the handsets from the country after Apple. 
"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers," Vaishnaw said in a social media post. 
The minister on X posted a photo of his meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park and Samsung Southwest Asia, Corporate Vice President, SP Chun. 
Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh had said the company is preparing for manufacturing laptops in India. 
The company continues to make all smartphones that it sells in India including latest flagship smartphones Galaxy Z Fold7, priced in the range of Rs 1.74 lakh to Rs 2.11 lakh apiece and Galaxy Z Flip7 which is priced in the range of Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh apiece.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Self sufficiency in critical minerals a work in progress, says PM Modi

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

