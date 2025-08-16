Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

South Korean electronics major Samsung is expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Globally, Samsung has its second largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second largest exporter of the handsets from the country after Apple.

"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers," Vaishnaw said in a social media post.

The minister on X posted a photo of his meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park and Samsung Southwest Asia, Corporate Vice President, SP Chun.