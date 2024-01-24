Home / Industry / News / Half of health, pharma cos to integrate GenAI solutions under 1 yr: Report

Half of health, pharma cos to integrate GenAI solutions under 1 yr: Report

The report said that 28 per cent of healthcare and pharma companies had already implemented their first GenAI solutions

The insights also revealed that in the pharma sector, the potential of GenAI applications was poised to expedite the assimilation of cutting-edge technologies across the value chain
Sanket Koul New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Almost 48 per cent of health care and pharmaceutical companies are poised to integrate their first generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions within the next year, according to an EY-Parthenon report released on Wednesday.

The report said that while 28 per cent of healthcare and pharma companies had already implemented their first GenAI solutions, nearly half of them planned to implement these in the next one year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Highlighting it as a significant development, the EY-P report said that Gen AI may change the conservative approach that health care and pharma had shown in adopting digital technologies. “This may happen with its ability to reduce the demand-supply imbalance caused by acute shortage of clinical and non-clinical talent in the Indian health care system,” the report said.

Almost 60 per cent of the survey’s respondents from the sector believed that GenAI would have a very high impact on the entire value chain, making it more efficient and responsive to market dynamics.

The insights also revealed that in the pharma sector, the potential of GenAI applications was poised to expedite the assimilation of cutting-edge technologies across the value chain.

“GenAI holds the potential for catalysing drug discovery, aiding clinical trials, enabling precision medicine, and streamlining health care operations. AI-powered algorithms can adeptly analyse vast datasets, identify potential drug candidates and curtail development timelines and costs,” the report added.

The report said that millions of Indian citizens stand to benefit from next-generation AI applications across industries with the biggest impact on health care and drug discovery.

While some organisations in India are already piloting GenAI in controlled environments, 80 per cent of the surveyed firms acknowledged that their organisations are not yet fully prepared to embrace the technology. Nevertheless, the EY-P report said that there was a keen interest among healthcare and life sciences companies in establishing the necessary infrastructure.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Strides Pharma arm obtains USFDA nod for Levetiracetam oral solution

Sun Pharma Q2FY24 results: Net profit surges 5% to Rs 2,375.5 crore

More funds for steel sector under hydrogen mission if required: R K Singh

Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 cr incentive for coal gasification projects

IESA launches new report on semiconductor and ESDM policies in India

48% of healthcare, pharma firms to use Gen AI solutions in 1 year: Report

Coffee exports from India decline by 5.4% to 377,000 tonne in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial Intelligence in healthIndian healthcareIndian pharma companiesHealth sector

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story