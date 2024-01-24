IESA launches new report on semiconductor and ESDM policies in India

In a bid to boost the semiconductor ecosystem in the country, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has launched a new report in its fifth edition - ‘The 2024 Edition of Compendium of Semiconductor & ESDM Policies in India’ - an updated guide to the policies and incentives offered by the Government of India and 14 states for the Semiconductor and ESDM sector.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, launched the report at the IESA Vision Summit 2024. In partnership with Feedback Advisory, the report aims to serve as a ready reckoner for those who need to make decisions - the Government, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and also the future policymakers of the country.

The new report provides a factual summary of the Semiconductors and ESDM related Policies of the Government of India and State Policies, covering aspects such as Manufacturing & Fabless Policy, Eligibility of Companies, Fiscal Subsidies, Non-Fiscal Subsidies, and Policy for Fabless Firms.

IESA Chairperson, Sanjay Gupta, focused on four Ds pushing the semiconductor and electronics growth - Demography of talent pool in India, Deglobalisation where India has safe and long-term business policies, Decarbonisation where the Government and top players are focusing on a sustainable or green way of business, Digitisation enabling UPI transaction that accounts for more than 50 per cent of Indian GDP is happening with the help of chips and semiconductors.

“As a sovereign nation, we are at a point that more than weapons and oil, the ability to control the semi-conductor supply chain matters. In addition, in the pursuit, $300 billion electronic consumption that we will be doing as a country in the next 4-5 years, which translates to $70-75 billion semi-conductors consumption, India is not too far off from reaching these numbers,” commented Gupta.

IESA’s latest report compares and contrasts the various policies and incentives offered by different states, and provides insights and recommendations for the stakeholders. The report provides insights and recommendations for the industry and the policymakers to take the necessary steps to make India a global destination for the industry. IESA, as the voice of the industry, will continue to work with the Government and the stakeholders to create a conducive ecosystem for this sector in India.

Around eight states in India, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, have come up with a clear mention of catering to the Semiconductor Industry. Out of these, four states (Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh) have already come up with a specified Semiconductor Policy.

“The Semiconductor and ESDM sector is vital for India's economic and social progress, as it enables innovation and value creation across various domains such as healthcare, education, agriculture, defence, and more. India has a huge opportunity to leverage its strengths in design, talent, and market to become a global leader in this sector. At IESA, we are committed to facilitating collaboration and partnership among the Government, the industry, the academia, and the research institutions to create a vibrant and thriving ecosystem for the Semiconductor and ESDM sector in India. This report is another step in this direction,” said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA.