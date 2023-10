The pharma and healthcare sector witnessed a decline in deal volumes in Q3 2023, with 26 deals totalling $2.7 billion, down 32 per cent from the same period in 2022 according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report. However, deal values increased by 298 per cent year-on-year, due to two high-value deals valued over $650 million each and four deals valued over $100 million each.

Comparing Q3 2023 to Q2 2023, there was a decline in both deal volumes and values by 26 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. This decrease was largely attributed to a marquee deal in the previous quarter – Temasek Holdings' $2 billion investment in Manipal Health Enterprises. Excluding this deal, Q3 2023 witnessed a 138 per cent increase in deal values.





Top M&A deals of the quarter

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Domestic 467 1,179 Inbound 20 90 Outbound - - Total M&A 487 1,269 PE 2,650 1,442 Grand Total 3,137 2,711 The M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) sector showcased resilience and recorded a 161 per cent increase in values, despite a 50 per cent decline in volumes compared to Q2 2023. This decline in volumes was largely due to a single multi-million dollar deal, namely Nirma's acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Science for $689 million. This single transaction alone accounted for 54 per cent of the values in the M&A space during the quarter.