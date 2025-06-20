Lights, camera, crisis? Hindi films struggle despite 27% box office jump

Film producers and distributors say the 27 per cent jump in all-India box-office earnings during the first five months of 2025 hides a much grimmer reality. Despite total receipts climbing to ₹4,812 crore from ₹3,791 crore a year earlier, industry insiders describe an “existential” crisis and an atmosphere of “nervousness” across the sector, The Economic Times reported.

“Are we looking at numbers or real growth? Last year was an election year. So, it seems there is growth in collection. There is a huge difference between film business in multiplexes and the B-class and C-class centres,” said Yusuf Shaikh, CEO and founder of Janta Cinema, quoted by The Economic Times.

ALSO READ: Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoT According to Shaikh, Hindi cinema has lost “20-25 per cent of the elite audience in theatres in the past few years. Even cheap ticket prices have not brought this audience to theatres". Lack of mass entertainers Shaikh mentions the theatres’ core audience — the masses — now struggle to find “credible mass entertainers” on screen. A veteran distributor said that the ritual of weekly movie-going has faded. He said that the audience, for whom watching films in theatres was a ritual, is missing. This has impacted the average opening and collection of Hindi films.

Data from Ormax Media underscore the shift. Non-Hindi titles — ranging from English to various regional languages — accounted for 63 per cent of nationwide box-office takings between January and May, only slightly lower than the 67 per cent share logged a year earlier. Hindi films improved their share to 37 per cent, buoyed by hits such as Chhaava and Raid 2, The Economic Times report mentioned. Dependence on big-budget releases Yet a handful of successes cannot reverse broader structural issues, warns media-ech consultant Prashen Kayla. “One or two hits do not promise change in the business situation. The Hindi film industry is disproportionately dependent on big-budget films. Today, the industry needs more successful mid-budget films,” he said, as quoted by the report.

Aamir Khan calls OTT a threat to Hindi cinema Bollywood actor Aamir Khan expressed concern over the growing trend of releasing Hindi films on OTT platforms shortly after their theatrical debut. According to him, this practice undermines the theatrical business model, especially when going to the cinema is increasingly viewed as a premium experience rather than a regular habit. In a conversation with screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, the issue of Hindi cinema’s disconnect with audiences was brought up. Akhtar pointed out, “The [Hindi] films have lost all connectivity with the audience. Dubbed South Indian films, featuring stars who are unknown to audiences here in North India, are releasing and doing ₹600–700 crore business. Even the few of our films that end up working are also directed by people from the South. What happened to our people?”

ALSO READ: Over 500k cable TV jobs lost in India as OTT eats into market: Report Khan responded that the challenge is not about regional differences. “The problem we are facing is something different,” he explained. He criticised the current model of content distribution in the industry: “Please come and consume our product. If you don’t, we’ll come and drop it off at your doorstep in eight weeks (through OTT platforms). This is our business model.” OTT platforms reshape viewing habits The rise of OTT platforms has fundamentally altered how audiences consume films. Viewers now prefer the flexibility and affordability of streaming content from the comfort of their homes. Unlike cinemas, OTT allows for on-demand access with features such as pause, rewind, and fast-forward.