With the travel and hospitality industry booming, the hiring intent in the sector is expected to grow by 15 per cent for freshers in the second half (H2) of this year, according to a report.

The hiring intent for the travel and hospitality sector stands at 15 per cent for H2 (July-December), compared to 10 per cent in the first half of this year, according to learning and employability solution company TeamLease EdTech's 'Career Outlook Report HY2, 2023'.

In the sector there are top 5 job roles that are poised to shape the careers of Indian freshers within the vibrant travel and hospitality domain, including food and beverage (F&B) associate, travel consultant, event coordinator, junior chef and business development executive, it said.

"Our Career Outlook Report HY2, 2023 highlights the ever-changing landscape for freshers, with the travel and hospitality sector presenting bright prospects. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering young professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in these promising roles," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

TeamLease EdTech's 'Career Outlook Report HY2, 2023' is based on a survey among 737 small, medium, and large companies across 18 industries in India across 14 geographical areas, including metros, tier I and tier II cities.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that a mix of tier I and II cities will contribute to hiring in the travel and hospitality sector in the second half of this year.

While Bengaluru, Delhi and Gurugram are the top cities with maximum hiring intent for food and beverage (F&B) associates, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore are for travel consultants, it said.

Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Nagpur are the top cities for highest intent to hire freshers for event coordinator in the second half of this year, while Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh for junior chefs and Chennai, Kolkata, Pune for business development executives, it added.