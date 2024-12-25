Flights not compliant with CAT III might get affected: Delhi airport

Delhi Airport authorities issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning passengers that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could experience potential disruptions due to low visibility conditions.

In a post on social media platform X, the authorities stated, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected."

The authorities also requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. "Passengers are requested to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post added.

CAT III, or Category III, is an approach system that allows flights to land safely during poor visibility conditions and ensures operational functionality for compliant flights.

Visibility in the city was recorded at 100 meters due to dense fog at 5:30 am.

Meanwhile, Indigo airlines also issued an advisory for the passengers travelling from Delhi and stated that the low visibility and fog like conditions could impact the flight schedules.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : A blanket of fog wraps Delhi's cold winter morning and may impact flight schedules. If you or your loved ones are travelling, we recommend checking the flight status before heading to the airport. Safe travels," the post read.

The airline advised passengers to keep an eye on their flight status and plan their journeys to the airport with extra time to ensure smooth travel. "We recommend keeping a close eye on your flight status and planning your journey to the airport with additional time to ensure smooth travels," the post said.

This comes after the national capital witnessed moderate rainfall and a severe cold wave, further intensifying the winter chill.

On December 19, authorities had also issued an advisory, urging passengers to contact their concerned airlines for updated flight information before traveling.

"Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," a post said.