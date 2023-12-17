Hospitals see 7-8% surge in patient footfall, new investments in 2023

The hospital sector saw a growth rate of 7-8 per cent this year in the number of patients seeking care, according to industry insiders.

This has spurred investment in adding beds by major hospital chains in the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The growth trend should continue in 2024 as well,” said Dilip Jose, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Manipal Health Enterprises, which runs 9,500 beds across 33 hospitals in the country.

Jose told Business Standard investment in medical equipment and increasing bed capacities had picked up in 2023 after a hiatus.

“While the technology upgrades don’t have a large lead time, the additional beds are likely to come into stream only in 2025 because greenfield hospitals take 24-30 months of construction and commissioning time.”