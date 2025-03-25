Home / Industry / News / Housing Price Index in NCR rises 17 points in Dec on high demand: Report

Housing Price Index in NCR rises 17 points in Dec on high demand: Report

Housing Price Index (HPI), a joint initiative by online real estate advisory Housing.com and Indian School of Business (ISB), tracks changes in the selling prices of new residential properties

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Housing.com and ISB said that the prices are likely to continue to rise in Delhi-NCR
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Housing Price Index (HPI) in Delhi-NCR increased 17 points in December last year compared to September on high demand, according to Housing.com and ISB report.

The Housing Price Index (HPI), a joint initiative by online real estate advisory platform Housing.com and the Indian School of Business (ISB), tracks changes in the selling prices of new residential properties over time.

As per the report, "property prices have shown a dramatic rise in the National Capital Region as reflected in the HPI reading of 195 points in December 2024".

The average price in Delhi-NCR is Rs 8,105 per square feet.

"The HPI reading for NCR showed a 17-point jump in December when compared to the reading seen in September. The price rally is primarily being fuelled by the demand for larger premium properties," the report said.

Housing.com and ISB said that the prices are likely to continue to rise in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read

Govt mandates quality norms for hinges to curb substandard imports

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts higher at 78,140; Nifty at 23,700; PSB, metal, pharma drag

Cash discovery row: SC's in-house 3-member committee commences inquiry

LIVE: New Income Tax Bill to be taken up in monsoon session of Parliament, says FM Sitharaman

KVS lottery result 2025 likely to be released today at kvsangathan.nic.in

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com, said, "Firming up prices tells a story of growth and affluence for the world's fifth-largest economy. However, these are also indicative of the rising burden on India's middle class. For real estate to continue a balanced growth narrative, housing affordability remains integral."  "While positive reinforcements are already being made in the form of better tax breaks as announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 and easing of interest rates, geo-political issues might play spoilsport by further pressuring input costs," Agarwala added.

For December 2024, the pan-India reading of the HPI stood at 129 points, a four-point jump since January. This yearly growth is supported by a robust demand and a positive consumer sentiment, the report said.

"The latest Housing Price Index reveals that housing prices across India stabilised in the final quarter of 2024," said Shekhar Tomar, Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy at ISB.

Data for the index is collected quarterly across 13 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India set to maintain 1 MT sugar export quota amid comfortable supplies

India leads global milk production, aims for 300 mn MT in next 5 years

Indian consumers spent 15 bn hours for service complaints in 2024: Report

India's power demand may rise 9-10% in 2025 as summers arrive: Experts

Premium

Actis buys Stride's solar portfolio in India at $325 mn enterprise value

Topics :Housing.comhousing sectorDelhi-NCRHousing priceshousing projects

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story