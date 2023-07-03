Housing sales rise 15% in Jan-June in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR demand falls 26%

Housing sales across eight major cities rose 15 per cent in January-June despite slackening demand in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata, according to real estate brokerage firm PropTiger.

Sales of residential properties increased to 1,66,090 units in the first half of the 2023 calendar year from 1,44,950 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the data of a housing brokerage firm, housing sales in Delhi-NCR declined 26 per cent in January-June this year to 7,040 units from 9,530 in the year-ago period.

Bengaluru saw an 11 per cent decline in sales to 14,210 units from 16,020 units, while Kolkata witnessed a dip of 31 per cent to 4,170 units against 6,080 units.

However, housing sales in Ahmedabad rose 23 per cent to 15,710 units from 12,790 units.

Chennai saw a 2 per cent increase in sales to 6,680 units from 6,520 units, while Hyderabad witnessed a 24 per cent rise to 17,890 units from 14,460 units.

In Maharashtra's top two property markets, sales were up 26 per cent each.

Housing demand in Mumbai increased to 62,630 units from 49,510 units.

In Pune, the sales of residential properties rose to 37,760 units during January-June this year from 30,030 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PropTiger, part of REA India, owns two other real estate platforms Housing.com and Makaan.com.