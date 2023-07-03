'4IR': The booster pharma majors are taking to improve productivity

If the process of manufacturing is monitored continuously, and data from the machines are fed in real time to a central server where AI and ML can help in on-the-go decision-making, then it is possible to stop a certain batch if they find an error. There is no need to wait for the batch to finish and then go for a quality test. This saves time and cost. As Reddy pointed out, digitisation is important for quality; it reduces human error.

He added that pharma plants use different ingredients that are reactive in nature. “For example, a bulk drug may be stored in a certain way in the site where it may react with moisture in the air, and as a result certain impurities can crop in. The industry has faced issues with nitrosamine impurities, which are considered carcinogens. At times these impurities enter the product during the process of manufacturing, which uses water or there is interaction with air or the environment,” he said.