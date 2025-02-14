HR leaders fast-track AI adoption to enhance workplace efficiency

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only reshaping workplaces and redefining efficiency but also rapidly transforming human resources (HR) departments. From recruitment to lead generation and real-time performance audits, companies are fast-tracking AI adoption to streamline core HR functions.

In talent acquisition, AI has already become a game-changer. Amit Malik, head of employee relations at Hero MotoCorp, highlighted how AI-driven recruitment is replacing traditional manual screening.

"Earlier, we relied on extensive cold-calling and manual resume matching. Now, AI automatically sources, screens, and matches candidates with job descriptions, significantly improving hiring speed and accuracy," he said.

At the TiE Delhi-NCR HR Summit 2025, industry leaders emphasised how AI is transforming HR operations, making them smarter, faster, and more precise.

Beyond recruitment, AI is enhancing sales efficiency and lead generation. Sachin Tiwari, head of human resources at Magicpin, shared how automation is reducing the legwork of identifying potential clients. "AI-powered bots now generate leads, schedule meetings, and filter hot prospects. This allows our teams to focus their efforts on closing deals rather than spending hours making cold calls," he explained. Sahil Gupta, head of learning and development at IndiaMART InterMESH, echoed this sentiment, noting that AI is redefining buyer-seller matchmaking. "We have leveraged AI systems and trained people so that we can debug, improve the efficiency of the codes, and train our people internally better. AI has improved productivity by giving us real-time inputs and allowing us to make informed decisions in less time," he said.

Even seemingly simple processes are undergoing a tech-driven makeover. Neha Mathur, senior vice president - people success at Urban Company, described how AI is revolutionising service quality monitoring. "Previously, we conducted manual audits of before-and-after service photos from our partners. Today, AI instantly verifies compliance with standard operating procedures, eliminating the need for human review," she said. However, AI’s impact extends beyond automation—it is reshaping the skills required in the workforce. HR leaders stressed that as AI takes over repetitive tasks, human roles will shift towards strategic and creative problem-solving. With AI’s rapid integration, the need for upskilling has never been greater. Mathur noted that AI can either be a threat or an opportunity, depending on how we respond.