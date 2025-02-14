India's Got Latent row and the challenge of having comedians endorse brands

From weekend gigs to social media dominance, stand-up comedy has flourished in India, and brands are capitalising on this growth. Companies across industries — including ride-hailing platform Uber, food aggregator Zomato, wearable major boAt, car trade platform Spinny, and apparel startup Vastrado — are collaborating with comedians like Samay Raina, Ravi Gupta, and Shreeja Chaturvedi.

“Brands across various sectors, whether new-age D2C (direct-to-consumer), FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), or BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), are increasingly exploring collaborations,” said Preranaa Khatri, chief business officer at Only Much Louder, a Mumbai-based artiste management firm.

However, the sensitive nature of comedy and the rise of cancel culture make brands cautious. “Brands work with comedians as long as the partnership drives engagement. They prioritise return on investment, and if the comedian’s popularity translates into audience interaction, the collaboration makes sense,” Khatri added.

Controversy and caution

A recent example of brand risk in comedy is India’s Got Latent (IGL), a YouTube talent show hosted by Raina. Despite strong brand engagement, the show was removed from YouTube for “inappropriate content” and the matter was also raised in Parliament, with one MP calling for a law to regulate social media. The controversy prompted some brands to withdraw their sponsorships. Apparel brand XYXX reportedly had planned sponsorship deals worth Rs 35 lakh per episode, which have since been cancelled. XYXX did not respond to queries from Business Standard. Meanwhile, food chain KFC has disabled comments on its Instagram campaign featuring Raina.

“Shows like IGL always carry the risk of backlash. Brands engaging with edgy content need to factor in this possibility,” said Smit Bhanushali, general manager of Strategy and Operations at Black Hat Talent Solutions. However, he added, that brands with solid agreements and risk clauses can mitigate potential fallout.

An agency that worked closely with IGL said that going ahead, "brands are likely to take a more proactive stance. This includes rigorous vetting, clear contracts and crisis-management strategies."

Despite the occasional controversy, industry experts believe comedy remains a valuable tool for marketing. “Unless a comedian is involved in something society deems unforgivable, they usually bounce back if their talent remains strong,” said Samit Sinha, founder of Alchemist Brand Consulting. “Stand-up comedy will always be a sensitive subject, but brands willing to take the plunge can position themselves as bold, progressive, and attuned to younger audiences,” Bhanushali added.

Opportunity and risk

Risks notwithstanding, brands continue collaborating with comedians due to their unique storytelling ability.

“Most comedians are also writers. Their knack for delivering messages with timing, relatability, and authenticity makes them valuable for digital marketing,” said Pankaj Malani, senior vice president of Revenue at Only Much Louder.

Shubham Chawla, Raina’s manager who spoke with Business Standard before the IGL controversy erupted, highlighted the impact. All brands that partnered with IGL saw an uptick in sales, he claimed, adding, “Vastrado’s sales doubled within a month, and Spinny saw increased market presence.”

Beyond humour, brands focus on reach and relatability.

Uber recently partnered with comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Shashi Dhiman for its ‘Women Safety Isn’t a Joke’ campaign, balancing a serious topic with a light-hearted approach. Meanwhile, boAt collaborated with comedian Ravi Gupta to challenge the ‘Made in China’ perception of its products. “His witty, shudh desi style made him the right pick,” said a boAt spokesperson.

Unlike scripted campaigns, live shows pose greater risks due to their unpredictability. “In scripted campaigns, brands ensure message alignment, but this comes at the cost of authenticity and spontaneity,” Bhanushali said. That said, few brands are comfortable with unpredictability, she added. Most are hesitant to engage in live collaborations. However, some opt for controlled environments, such as private corporate events, where they set guidelines for comedians and restrict audience recordings.

Currently, most brand partnerships with comedians are short-term and last between three to six months, often capitalising on trending topics, said Malani. “Long-term partnerships align with our core category entry points, while short-term collaborations tap into ongoing conversations,” said the boAt spokesperson. Khatri said there was also a growing interest in long-term deals. “We structure collaborations where comedians endorse brands across multiple channels and even serve as brand consultants,” she said.

Comedy conundrum

Controversy in comedy is nothing new in India — comedians like Tanmay Bhat and Vir Das have faced backlash before. While this limits some endorsement opportunities, experts believe the overall impact is minimal.

“Public perception of artistes can change, but we focus on their current relevance, authenticity, and alignment with our brand,” said the boAt spokesperson.

There is also the view that comedy’s edgy nature restricts its appeal to certain brands.

“Most stand-up content is consumed individually on mobile devices, allowing comedians to push boundaries. This makes them less suitable for brands targeting family audiences,” said Sinha. “It’s a double-edged sword — established brands are more cautious with comedians than they are with film and sports celebrities.”