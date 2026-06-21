HRV Pharma builds API business without factories as capacity lies idle

In an industry where scale is typically measured by reactors, manufacturing blocks and regulator-approved plants, Hyderabad-based HRV Pharma is trying something different: building an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business without owning a factory.

The company, which works with more than 50 US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)- and European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP)-approved manufacturing partners, says it has grown revenue by 60-65 per cent annually over the past five years, serves more than 700 active customers globally, and is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue over the next few years. It ended FY26 with revenue close to Rs 650-700 crore. Chereddi did not wish to disclose the precise details.

At the heart of the model is a bet that ownership of regulatory filings and customer relationships can be more valuable than ownership of manufacturing assets. "We are a virtual API platform, probably the first in the world," said Hari Kiran Chereddi, managing director and chief executive officer of HRV Pharma. "How can I underwrite capacities, control the product, and also control the customer from this process? Today, that combination makes our model very different from anything seen in Indian pharma." The idea emerged from a structural feature of India's API industry. According to Chereddi, India has more than 650 USFDA- or EU GMP-approved API manufacturing facilities, many of which are operating significantly below capacity.

"There is an abundance of such capacities in India," he said. "A recent report says capacity utilisation is anywhere between 50 to 55 per cent in each of those plants." The model has emerged against a backdrop of uneven capacity utilisation in India's API industry. While companies invested heavily in capacity expansion following the China+1 shift, profitability in several products continues to be influenced by fluctuations in Chinese raw material prices and imports. This has left some facilities operating below optimal utilisation levels, creating an opportunity for companies that can aggregate demand and channel it to existing capacity.

Instead of investing in manufacturing infrastructure, HRV develops products, owns drug master files (DMFs), manages customer relationships and contracts production to approved partner facilities. "For a formulator, we are also an API company because we are the ones who own the regulatory documentation," Chereddi said. "For an API manufacturing site, we become their capacity aggregator because, for them, we become the customer." Customers can reference HRV's DMFs in their regulatory filings, allowing the company to position itself as the API supplier even though production is carried out by partner facilities. "Our DMF can go into their finished dose file, which can go to the regulatory authority and get approved, identifying HRV Pharma as the API supplier," Chereddi said.

Chereddi believes the model can be scaled globally without the need to build manufacturing assets in every market. The company already has teams in Dubai, Switzerland, the US and Mexico, alongside its India operations, and says it works across 55 countries. "The plan is to have a hub-and-spoke model," he said. "We are not a retail outfit, so every country does not need a showroom." The company currently has agreements with 53 manufacturing partners and plans to expand the network further. Yet Chereddi argues that adding factories is not the primary growth lever. "We are not an intermediate player," he said. "What is missing in such models is the regulatory and quality aspect."