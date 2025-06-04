Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

Shanti Ekambaram, deputy managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, leads the list of the top 10 women professionals in India, with the company being valued at ₹3.8 trillion, according to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List.

ALSO READ: Sebi warns investors against fake messages misusing its name and logo The inaugural report analysed 97 women across nine categories, professionals, first-generation wealth creators, next-generation leaders, investors, philanthropists, young women leaders, artists, most-followed influencer founders, and most-followed celebrity investors. Parminder Chopra, chairperson and managing director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), follows Ekambaram in the list.

Overall, the businesses led by the women in the top professionals' list are valued at over ₹11.7 trillion, the report stated.