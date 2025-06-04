Home / Industry / News / Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

The Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025 covers 97 women across nine categories, including top professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, artists and influencers

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Shanti Ekambaram, deputy managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, leads the list of the top 10 women professionals in India, with the company being valued at ₹3.8 trillion, according to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List. 
 
The inaugural report analysed 97 women across nine categories, professionals, first-generation wealth creators, next-generation leaders, investors, philanthropists, young women leaders, artists, most-followed influencer founders, and most-followed celebrity investors. Parminder Chopra, chairperson and managing director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), follows Ekambaram in the list. 
 
Overall, the businesses led by the women in the top professionals' list are valued at over ₹11.7 trillion, the report stated.
 
Leading the list of top 10 first-generation women wealth creators is Radha Vembu, cofounder of Zoho Corporation, with a net worth of ₹55,300 crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCL Technologies, tops the list of next-generation women leaders, with her company being valued at ₹4.87 trillion.
 
Isha Ambani, executive director at Reliance Retail ranks sixth in the top-10 young women leaders list. Meanwhile, Devanshi Kejriwal (28), cofounder and CPO, Skillmatics, ranks first on the list.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

