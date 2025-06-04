Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi warns investors against fake messages misusing its name and logo

Sebi warns investors against fake messages misusing its name and logo

Sebi has warned investors about fake messages using its name, logo, and forged documents. The regulator urged the public to verify such communication on its official website before responding

Sebi

Sebi urged people to be careful when responding to any such communication. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a warning to investors and the general public about fraudulent messages falsely claiming to originate from the regulator. These messages, circulated on various platforms, misuse Sebi’s logo, letterhead, and even the names of its officials, according to a Press Trust of India report.
 
The regulator said that in some cases, individuals received fake messages from senders impersonating Sebi officials. These included forged documents, such as notices demanding payment of fines on social media to avoid regulatory action.
 
In certain instances, fraudsters shared fake sale certificates purporting to show the purchase of PACL properties, and even issued bogus certificates citing the use of third-party vendor accounts, Sebi added.
 

Verify before responding

Sebi urged investors to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such communication. “The public is advised to verify communication purported to have been issued by Sebi... from the Sebi website,” the regulator said.
 
Individuals have also been encouraged to remain alert when handling requests for personal information or financial payments claimed to be on Sebi’s behalf.

How to confirm authentic Sebi documents

Sebi reminded investors that all its official communications—such as orders, letters, show-cause notices, and summons—are assigned unique reference or document identification numbers.
 
“All the orders, official communications and recovery certificates issued by Sebi are available on its website,” the regulator said.
 
Sebi also offers a document verification system on its website, allowing recipients to validate the legitimacy of documents appearing to be issued by the regulator.

Previous advisory on social media scams

Last month, Sebi had issued a separate warning urging investors to avoid unsolicited messages from unknown sources. The advisory specifically cautioned against joining WhatsApp groups or online communities that promote investment schemes.
 
The warning came amid a rise in cases involving the misuse of social media to mislead investors in the securities market.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

