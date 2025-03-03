Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru drive Marriott's ADR growth in South Asia

Key metropolitan markets such as Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were instrumental in driving average daily rate (ADR) growth, the company said in its press release. India is a major market for Marriott International, with a total of 155 properties.

Marriott International, a global American hospitality company, on Monday announced an 11 per cent growth in its revenue per available room (RevPAR), led by ADR and occupancy in the South Asian region.

Including the Indian market, it has a portfolio of 168 properties across 17 brands in South Asia and anticipates opening 14 hotels across the region in 2025, the statement added. The company also announced a record signing performance in 2024, comprising 42 deals, contributing 7,000 rooms, expanding the region’s year-end pipeline to nearly 20,000 rooms.

“With a robust pipeline of openings, Marriott remains committed to driving economic impact, creating job opportunities, and supporting local economies,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International, in a statement announcing its performance in South Asia in 2024. “As we continue to broaden our brand portfolio, expand into new tertiary markets, and enhance our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform, our focus remains on meeting evolving traveller needs and delivering exceptional experiences.” The Ritz-Carlton brand, a luxury hotel chain and a subsidiary of Marriott International, will open properties in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Chennai. On the other hand, W Hotels and St. Regis Hotels and Resorts will debut in Hyderabad in 2028 and 2031, respectively.

“The highly sought-after lifestyle brand EDITION Hotels will make its expected South Asia debut with the opening of The Mumbai EDITION in 2029,” the company said in its release. Marriott International’s premium brands opened their 150th property in India, Katra Marriott Resort and Spa, in 2024, it added. Its expansion into tier-II and tier-III cities in India continues to gain momentum, with upcoming properties in Jaipur, Surat, Shimla, Jalandhar, and Coorg. The company will further expand the Moxy Hotels brand with upcoming openings in Kathmandu (Nepal), Chennai, Dadar in Mumbai, and Bengaluru. JW Marriott, a luxury hotel brand owned by Marriott International, will continue its expansion with six new properties in the pipeline, bringing the total number of JW Marriott-branded hotels in South Asia to 27, as per its release.