JioHotstar reaches 39 mn viewers for 15-hour live stream of Mahashivratri

JioHotstar, the newly formed over-the-top (OTT) platform of JioStar, announced on Monday that its 15-hour live stream of Mahashivratri: The Divine Night had over 39 million viewers.

The total watch time for the live stream reached 218 million minutes, according to its press release. Mahashivratri on February 26 was also the last day of Maha Kumbh.

“JioHotstar is redefining the paradigm of live-streaming by universalising access and scaling up shared moments of togetherness,” Sanjog Gupta, chief executive officer, sports, JioStar, said in a statement.

He added, “As we push the boundaries of live experiences across faith, culture, sports and entertainment, JioHotstar remains committed to ensuring audiences do not just watch, but truly live moments of shared emotions.”

The live stream provided real-time access to over 20 Mahashivratri aartis from Jyotirlinga temples across India. Apart from this, Isha Foundation’s all-night event, The Art of Living’s meditations with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and chants in Lord Shiva’s name by top music artists were also live-streamed.