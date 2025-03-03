White-collar job market sees 4% growth in Feb; AI job demand leads: Report

The Indian white-collar job market maintained its growth momentum in February this year, recording a 4 per cent year-on-year increase, mainly led by recruitments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI-ML) and hospitality sectors, a report said on Monday.

The job market has begun the new year on a positive note, reporting positive growth in both January and February.

"Moreover, considering that February last year saw an 8 per cent de-growth, it looks even more promising this year around. While AI/ML hiring continues its buoyant trend, it is also encouraging to see sectors like Hospitality driving growth," Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said, quoting the Naukri JobSpeak Index report.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that tracks Indian job market trends and hiring activity based on new job listings and recruiter searches on Naukri.com's resume database.

Further, the report revealed that the other sectors which demonstrated positive performance in February include real estate (9 per cent), with FMCG (8 per cent), pharma (5 per cent), and GCC (2 per cent), while banking continued to decline at 6 per cent.

While IT hiring remained flat at an overall level, the sector showed signs of improvement considering the steep decline it witnessed throughout 2024, the report noted.

Emerging IT cities like Jaipur (19 per cent) and Coimbatore (10 per cent) posted strong growth in IT hiring and bucked the trends.

Meanwhile, the report found that overall, fresher hiring remained flattish in February 2025.

However, the hospitality and telecom sectors witnessed a 23 per cent and 11 per cent growth in fresher recruitment, respectively, it added.