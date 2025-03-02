Health insurance premium growth in slow lane due to tapering demand

Health insurance premium growth has slowed significantly after reaching record highs during the Covid years, as demand from retail consumers has tapered due to affordability concerns. Additionally, a sharp decline in premiums from government-backed schemes and changes in accounting norms mandated by the regulator, effective October last year, have weighed heavily on premium growth in the health segment.

“There is a tapering of demand for retail health insurance as people have been buying significantly over the last two to three years after Covid-19. Now, we assume that growth will normalise due to affordability concerns and the impact of the macroeconomic situation. On the corporate side, health insurance rates are poor. The growth in health insurance will depend on new ideas, new products, and innovation,” said the chief executive officer of a private sector general insurance company.

Health insurance premium growth slows According to General Insurance Council data, health insurance premiums grew by 10.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-January period of FY25. In the same period last year, premiums grew 20.79 per cent Y-o-Y. Similarly, in FY23, premium growth in the health segment stood at 23.57 per cent Y-o-Y, while in the April-January 2022 period, growth was 25.89 per cent. According to a private sector insurance executive, the spike in demand for health insurance seen post-Covid-19 has begun to decline. “Earlier, new entrants purchasing insurance policies drove premium growth. However, this has slowed amid affordability concerns. Currently, the increase in premiums is the primary driver of retail health premium growth. Rising hospital costs are pushing up premiums, making it difficult for insurers to cap rates,” he said.

Even the growth of retail health insurance premiums, which was the mainstay of the health segment, has slowed. In April-January FY25, retail health insurance premiums grew by 13.51 per cent Y-o-Y compared with 19.04 per cent Y-o-Y in April-January FY24. Similarly, the growth rate of retail health insurance premiums was 15.07 per cent Y-o-Y in April-January 2023, compared with 17.28 per cent Y-o-Y in April-January 2022. Impact of new accounting norms In October, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) revised the format for reporting premium figures, requiring insurers to report long-term premiums based on 1/N, where N represents the number of days of the policy. This change has contributed to the sharp drop in growth rates, as premiums are no longer comparable with the previous year’s figures.

Anil Gupta, senior vice president and co-group head of financial sector ratings at ICRA, said, “The impact of new accounting norms has primarily affected the health segment, given that motor insurance was already recognised as per 1/N, and fire insurance is not a very large segment in terms of multi-year policies. Around 15 per cent of health policies are likely multi-year policies, which have been impacted.” Decline in government-backed insurance premiums Additionally, in FY25 so far, there has been a sharp decline in premiums from government schemes, as some state governments have moved from an insurance model to a trust-based model. Under this system, governments pay for universal health coverage schemes directly from a trust, without involving insurance companies.

“There are several factors contributing to the decline in overall health insurance premiums. One is the new accounting norms, while another is the shift from an insurance model to a trust-based model for government-sponsored schemes, which is affecting overall growth. Furthermore, while retail health insurance appears healthy at around 18-20 per cent, affordability is emerging as a key issue. Most of the growth in retail premiums is being driven by higher premiums due to rising hospital costs rather than new customers,” the official quoted earlier said. Rise in demand for top-up health insurance Meanwhile, post-Covid-19, there has been an increase in customers opting for top-up and super top-up health insurance policies offered by their employers due to medical inflation.