Hyderabad shines as fastest-growing city driven by real estate growth

Hyderabad has emerged as the fastest-growing city across diverse growth parameters among the top six Indian cities, as per the India Prime City Index report by Knight Frank India.

The growth parameters for the index include socioeconomic conditions, real estate, physical infrastructure, and governance.

Hyderabad’s growth, according to the report, is attributed to robust infrastructure development, surging real estate demand, a rising population of ultra-high net worth individuals and high net worth individuals, and proactive policy initiatives enhancing its socio-economic profile.

Further, Bengaluru emerged as the second fastest-growing city amid “its exceptional talent pool and dynamic business ecosystem fuelling entrepreneurship.” The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) secured third place, “maintaining steady growth across all metrics, reaffirming its position as India’s financial capital.”

Overall, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Ahmedabad, and Chennai ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Category-wise, Bengaluru outperformed the remaining five cities in socioeconomic performance. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR’s physical infrastructure and governance capabilities were rated the best among the six cities.

More From This Section

Furthermore, as per the report, Hyderabad’s growth in the real estate sector outpaced the other five cities. The city has witnessed the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent in residential launches over the past decade.

Gulam Zia, senior executive director, Knight Frank India, said, “India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse is underpinned by the exceptional performance of a select group of cities that have transformed into economic and cultural hubs. Each of the six cities offers distinct opportunities to accentuate sustainable and inclusive urban development in the country.”