Tea plantation firms record much needed profit boost on higher prices

Tea plantation companies recorded a profit boost in the September quarter, driven by higher tea prices resulting from lower production, which was impacted by climate change adversities.

A dry spell followed by erratic rainfall led to a production loss of 76.73 million kg (mkg) compared to the same period last year. Of this, North India — which accounts for more than 82 per cent of total production — suffered a loss of 63 mkg. This shortfall pushed up bulk tea prices.

Tea Board data showed that the average auction price for North India up to September 2024-25 was Rs 247.33 per kg, a 23.98 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The average price for South India tea was Rs 126.22 per kg, a 16.19 per cent increase, while the all-India average price of Rs 215.34 per kg reflected a 22.01 per cent rise.

ICRA assistant vice-president Sumit Jhunjhunwala noted that the July-September quarter is a period for quality tea production and, consequently, a better quarter for the industry. “From the beginning of the season, we have been seeing a production loss. But prices have more than offset the decline in crop,” he said. Vikash Kandoi, executive director of Jay Shree Tea, attributed the improvement in profitability primarily to the policies of the Tea Board of India, which aligned with the interests of all stakeholders, including consumers. From ensuring that compliant teas are sold in the market to the early closure of tea gardens in North India to weed out poor-quality teas, the Tea Board’s measures sent a strong signal that quality teas would be given their due respect, Kandoi said.

He added that significant changes in internal management also resulted in better efficiency, cost-cutting, and price realisation. Sources in McLeod Russel noted that the improvement in profitability was much needed. “The crop loss kicked in, so there was a shortage of teas. We got the benefit of being compliant teas. And cost management played out.” “For us, it was a mix of factors — loose tea prices were up 20 per cent over last year with a stable crop, and export volumes had more than doubled,” said Soumen Mukherjee, director (finance) and chief financial officer of Goodricke Group.

“The various cost-reduction initiatives and continued focus on quality tea production are also yielding results. However, the enhanced pest attacks and erratic weather patterns, which are not conducive to optimal tea production, continue to negatively impact the financials of the company,” he added. Despite these challenges, Goodricke remains optimistic about maintaining the positive trend for the remainder of the year. Nirmal Khurana, director (finance) at Rossell India, said the first half of the year was significantly better than the corresponding period last year. “Realisations in the domestic and export markets have been good. Also, both CTC and orthodox varieties were on an uptrend.”

The industry, however, is cautious, hoping this is not a one-off improvement. Rising production costs, stagnating prices, and adverse weather conditions have long affected the sector’s health. Indian Tea Association (ITA) chairman Hemant Bangur noted at the association’s annual general meeting that over the last decade, tea prices have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 2.88 per cent, far trailing input costs, which have risen at a CAGR of 10-12 per cent. Wages in Assam increased by 117 per cent and in West Bengal by 122 per cent over the past 10 years. C K Dhanuka, chairman of Dhunseri Tea & Industries, sounded a word of caution. “The profit recorded in the second quarter will be wiped out by the losses in the fourth quarter when there is no production. Overall, we will end the financial year with only a marginal profit.”