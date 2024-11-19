India's electronics sector threatened by 10 million skill shortage: Report

The Indian electronics industry, which aims to achieve $500 billion in output by 2030, faces a critical challenge: a widening skills gap that could hinder progress toward this goal, a report highlighted on Monday. According to TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the electronics sector is growing at an annual compounded rate of 25-30 per cent and has the potential to create 12 million direct and indirect jobs over the next few years.

“However, a pressing deficit of 10 million trained professionals underscores the urgent need to bridge this gap to sustain and amplify growth in the electronics sector,” the report titled ‘People, Supply Chain Innovation with ROI’ stated.

Bolstered by the Make in India and Digital India initiatives, the electronics value chain is making significant strides. However, its full potential can only be realised by harnessing dynamic talent and addressing skill gaps, particularly in emerging areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, said A. R. Ramesh, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

Which areas within electronics will require specialised talent?

The report identified several critical areas requiring specialised talent, including communication electronics, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence electronics, semiconductor process engineering, and robotics.

“The industry’s talent pool is expected to draw heavily from electrical and electronics engineering streams, with contributions from disciplines such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science (5 per cent), industrial training institutes (ITIs) (50 per cent), and general streams (up to 40 per cent),” the report noted.

Addressing skill gaps

The immediate challenges linked to skill development and employability call for a curriculum aligned with market demands. Programs such as Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programs (AEDP), envisioned under the new education policy, offer promising solutions by producing two million job-ready graduates annually.

The report also emphasised the need to reskill six million workers in the electronics sector, alongside targeted upskilling programs for four million new entrants by the financial year 2027-28 (FY28).