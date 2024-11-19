Uttar Pradesh govt seeks private investment in EV infra, green mobility

To promote electric vehicles (EV) and green mobility, Uttar Pradesh has laid out the red carpet for private companies to ramp up EV charging infra in the state.

Clocking sales of nearly 83,100 EVs in the financial year 2023-24, UP topped the country's charts with a 16 per cent share.

Now, the Yogi Adityanath government is working on a roadmap to expand the EV charging network under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

While UP will provide government land for the outlets, the private partner will make the investment.

The charging stations will be set up on highways, expressways, urban centres and public spaces, among others.

“To promote eco-friendly transportation, we will establish a network of EV charging stations across 75 districts,” a senior government official said.

UP’s EV roadmap has seen Adani Group, Hinduja Group and Tata Power committing to invest in its green energy and mobility blueprint.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has also allowed for the reduction of power tariffs applicable to charging stations.

Moreover, the state has formed UP Renewable and EV Infrastructure (UPREV) to accelerate the adoption of EVs.

It will help achieve the goal of reducing carbon emissions and catalyse green mobility.

UPREV is securing a Rs 2,000-crore subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri E-Drive Yojana to promote EV charging infra.

Apart from electric cars, electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws, about 800 electric buses are currently plying on UP roads.

Meanwhile, Tata Power is bullish on the UP green roadmap spanning mobility, solar power, green hydrogen and solar micro-grids.

Tata Power chief executive officer and managing director Praveer Sinha said the company had set up 230 EV charging stations in UP, with plans to scale up.

According to a report, by 2030 India could have 50 million EVs on the road, requiring around 1.32 million EV charging stations.

India's EV market is expected to breach $48 billion by 2030, driven by surging demand, particularly in the two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments.