IATA allots three-letter code DXN for upcoming Noida airport: Officials

Press Trust of India
"IATA has allotted the three-letter code -- DXN -- for the Noida International Airport," airport's Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said here.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Global airlines' body IATA has allotted the three-letter code DXN for the upcoming international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday.
 
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade body for the world's airlines, representing some 300 airlines or 83 per cent of total air traffic.
 
"IATA has allotted the three-letter code -- DXN -- for the Noida International Airport," airport's Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said here.
 
Airport's Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann said: "The code, DXN, symbolises the airport's proximity to Noida, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh." IATA assigns three-letter codes to airports around the world for their easy identification.

Topics :Noida airport projectIATAAir traffic

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

