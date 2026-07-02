IBBI proposes personal guarantor recovery changes, tighter valuation norms

The IBBI said that since certain financial creditors have sought clarification on whether they may continue or initiate recovery proceedings in respect of applications pending till the time the amendments came into effect, it has proposed to “cast a procedural obligation on the applicant to intimate the other party, in writing, within 30 days of commencement of the amending regulations, that the interim moratorium shall not apply”.
Since the provisions relating to insolvency resolution and bankruptcy relating to personal guarantors came into force in December 2019, 4,941 applications have been filed as of March 31, 2026, for initiation of the personal insolvency resolution process (PIRP) against personal guarantors (PGs). Of these, 44 cases have yielded approval of repayment plans, with creditors realising Rs 102.78 crore, which is 2.16 per cent of their admitted claims.