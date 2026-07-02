IBBI proposes personal guarantor recovery changes, tighter valuation norms

The regulator noted that while valuations are central to the evaluation of resolution plans by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), it has no involvement in the appointment of valuers and there is no standardised mechanism to keep valuations confidential. It has, therefore, proposed amending the regulations to require prior approval of the CoC and submission of valuation reports in a sealed cover. Importantly, the IBBI has also proposed doing away with the disclosure of fair value in the Information Memorandum — issued before bids are submitted — and disclosing it only when the plans are being evaluated.