IBC Bill proposed wider look-back period for preferential transactions

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) — in its latest newsletter — has urged the committee of creditors (CoCs) to discuss the information memorandum (IM) — a key document that contains detailed information about a company undergoing insolvency.

The insolvency regulator has also asked the creditors to share extracts from any audits they have carried out, such as stock audits, transaction audits, or forensic audits with the resolution professional (RP) to prepare an accurate IM.

The IBBI, in its recent discussion paper, had asked the CoC to formally take up eligibility of the bidders in its meetings.

Experts feel that the regulator is trying to ensure due processes are followed by the CoC, after several court rulings have made observations of their conduct in various orders. “To help the RP prepare an accurate IM, creditors are required to provide important data related to the corporate debtor’s (CD’s) assets and liabilities… These inputs help in preparing an application for avoidance transactions, ensure correct asset valuation, thereby leading to a complete and reliable IM,” IBBI chairperson Ravi Mittal said in the newsletter. Mittal added that the memorandum should also disclose related-party transactions as shown in the financial statements, as it would be of help.

The CoC and prospective resolution applicants identify parties, who may be disqualified from submitting a resolution plan under Section 29A of the IBC. They also check whether the exemptions under Section 32A apply to them. The insolvency regulator had earlier suggested that the resolution applicants submit an affidavit stating whether they are eligible for the benefit under Section 32A. This provides immunity to the corporate debtor and its property from prosecution for offences committed prior to commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). IBBI said this has been proposed to uphold the integrity of the process and prevent any potential abuse.