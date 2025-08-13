Home / Industry / News / Sugar trade body AISTA seeks export quota reform to boost shipments

Sugar trade body AISTA seeks export quota reform to boost shipments

Sugar exports are currently on a restricted list, with the government controlling volumes through quotas distributed proportionally among mills

Sugar
AISTA also criticised the 50 per cent export duty imposed on ethanol since January 15, 2024, saying it has failed to boost local supply as intended (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sugar trade association AISTA on Wednesday requested the government to allocate export quotas only to mills willing to ship from their own facilities, saying the current system hampers exports and hurts mill profitability.

The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said the existing quota system, which distributes limited export allocations to all mills based on past production, allows remote or export-reluctant mills to sell their quotas to others, leaving substantial quantities unexported.

"This leads to mills located at remote places or not interested in exports to sell their export quota to others. A substantial quantity even remains unexported, resulting in a higher than desired stock of sugar with mills," AISTA said.

Sugar exports are currently on a restricted list, with the government controlling volumes through quotas distributed proportionally among mills.

AISTA also criticised the 50 per cent export duty imposed on ethanol since January 15, 2024, saying it has failed to boost local supply as intended.

The contribution from C-heavy molasses to India's ethanol programme remains below 2 per cent, the association said in a statement.

The trade body argued that restricted exports have hurt mills without distilleries, impairing their ability to export molasses and make timely payments to sugarcane farmers.

India exported 6.44 lakh tonnes of sugar through August 8 in the 2024-25 marketing year (October to September), with Somalia receiving the largest shipments of 1.26 lakh tonnes, according to AISTA data.

The government permitted sugar exports for 2024-25 on January 20, 2025, allowing total shipments of 10 lakh tonnes for the marketing year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariff impact: Diamonds, shrimps, textiles most vulnerable, says Crisil

Premium

Tariff turbulence: Tanned hides, tug toys, trade sacks on Trump tightrope

Pvt players likely to have limited access to data from GatiShakti portal

Premium

No option for global firms but to come to India: Brookfield's Alok Aggarwal

Pixxel-led consortium set to build India's first commercial EO satellite

Topics :Sugar Sugar sectorTrade exports

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story