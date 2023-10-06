US-based LAM Research plans to set up a semiconductor lab in Karnataka

LAM Research, the US-based semiconductor equipment and services provider has expressed interest in establishing a new lab in Karnataka, according to the office of Karnataka large and medium industries and infrastructure minister M B Patil. Patil discussed this with the company’s management representatives on Thursday.

LAM Research has been present in Karnataka since 2000. Its campus in Bengaluru is centred on hardware engineering, global operations management, and software development support. In September, the company received approval to establish engineering, research and development, testing, and tool prototyping facilities for capital goods for manufacturing semiconductors and displays. It plans to invest Rs 236 crore in this endeavour.

LAM Research also aims to support the development of Indian suppliers by establishing links with the existing supplier ecosystem in Karnataka, the company mentioned.

Patil is presently heading a high-powered delegation to the United States to draw investment to the state.

US-based aerospace firm LeoLabs intends to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for space technology research in Karnataka. The company's representatives engaged in discussions with Patil on Thursday. LeoLabs is also looking for opportunities to integrate into Karnataka's space ecosystem. With an array of 10 radar satellite tracking services, LeoLabs provides automated and independent monitoring for satellite fleets of any size. They offer insights and support crucial for the rapidly evolving space sector. Dan Ceperley, founder and CEO of LeoLabs, and Rachit Bhatia, lead, Space Safety Analytics and Research, were present during the talks with the minister.

Tsecond, a growth-stage portfolio company supported by Boeing and Solar Industries India Limited, is keen on setting up an R&D Centre in Bengaluru. Once a considerable scale is achieved, the firm plans to explore assembly and hardware manufacturing in Karnataka, company officials informed Patil. Additionally, Tsecond aims to collaborate with clients in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Karnataka.

Founded in 2020, Tsecond is innovating technologies that reshape how enterprises and organisations harness big data for insights and innovation. Tsecond seeks to enhance the value of the global datasphere by tackling the complexities of vast data generation.

Patil's office recently announced that US-based Krypton Solutions is likely to invest $100 million (Rs 832 crore) to establish a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication unit in Karnataka. Another American firm, Texas Instruments, has reaffirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state. Both companies met with Patil to discuss increased investments in Karnataka.