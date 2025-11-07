ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final logs 446 million viewership

India’s first ICC (International Cricket Council) Women’s Cricket World Cup victory on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai recorded a reach of 446 million — the highest ever for women’s cricket, according to a release by JioStar.

“Overall, the tournament recorded a reach of 446 million, the highest ever for women’s cricket, greater than the combined total of the last three ICC Women’s World Cups, marking an extraordinary milestone in the evolution of women’s cricket viewership in India,” the release stated. It added that this surge reflects a significant shift in viewing habits and highlighted the growing adoption of digital and large-screen sports consumption across India.

How did the final match perform in viewership terms? The nail-biting final match drew a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team became the first Asian side to lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The India–South Africa final attracted 185 million users on the official streaming platform. JioStar said the viewership equalled that of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final and exceeded the average daily reach of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). What did JioStar say about the record-breaking numbers? “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 has reaffirmed the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. The exceptional quality of cricket on display, especially the Indian team’s incredible performance, has driven record-breaking viewership and attracted a larger, more passionate fan base than ever before,” said Ishan Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sports, JioStar.