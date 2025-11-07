Nasscom says govt's AI guidelines support coordination rather than control

India’s AI governance guidelines prefer coordination over control, setting out an agile, principle-based framework that supports innovation while managing risk through practical, evidence-led tools, the country’s IT industry body Nasscom said.

The proposed architecture — comprising the AI Governance Group (AIGG), Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), and the AI Safety Institute (AISI) — enables effective coordination and a whole-of-government approach without creating an over-centralised regulator, it added.

India came out with its AI guidelines earlier this week, proposing an eight-point list of governance principles that address subjects such as transparency, accountability, safety, privacy, fairness, human-centred values, inclusive innovation, and digital-by-design in the AI space.