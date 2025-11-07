Home / Industry / News / Nasscom says govt's AI guidelines support coordination rather than control

Nasscom says govt's AI guidelines support coordination rather than control

It also proposed enabling a single reporting interface that routes across privacy, cybersecurity, and safety mechanisms, developing clearer conformance pathways for voluntary commitments

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r
India came out with its AI guidelines earlier this week, proposing an eight-point list of governance principles that address subjects such as transparency, accountability, safety, privacy, fairness, human-centred values, inclusive innovation, and dig
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s AI governance guidelines prefer coordination over control, setting out an agile, principle-based framework that supports innovation while managing risk through practical, evidence-led tools, the country’s IT industry body Nasscom said.
 
The proposed architecture — comprising the AI Governance Group (AIGG), Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), and the AI Safety Institute (AISI) — enables effective coordination and a whole-of-government approach without creating an over-centralised regulator, it added.
 
India came out with its AI guidelines earlier this week, proposing an eight-point list of governance principles that address subjects such as transparency, accountability, safety, privacy, fairness, human-centred values, inclusive innovation, and digital-by-design in the AI space.
 
For example, the report has suggested that AI systems being developed in India should be accompanied by meaningful information for users on the development process, capabilities, and limitations of the system.
 
“Across all these themes, alignment is strong. Divergences are limited to scope (the breadth of voluntary commitments), operational detail (how sandboxes and incident routing will function), and sequencing (whether some mechanisms will be federated rather than unified). These are matters of implementation rather than philosophy,” Nasscom said in a statement.
 
It also proposed enabling a single reporting interface that routes across privacy, cybersecurity, and safety mechanisms, developing clearer conformance pathways for voluntary commitments, and designing a concrete programme plan for regulatory sandboxes and tool-building under AISI and TPEC.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCI approves proposed merger between InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy

Over 65% people in India paid part of property deal in cash: Survey

Future Group-Amazon in talks to negotiate settlement, lawyers tell Delhi HC

India's housing markets see sales slowdown in Q3 2025: Housing.com

Premium

Corporate affairs ministry reworking PM internship scheme guidelines

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNasscomAI technology

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story