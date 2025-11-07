Home / Industry / News / CCI approves proposed merger between InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy

CCI approves proposed merger between InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy

The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger of InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy, marking a major consolidation in India's digital insurance marketplace

Competition commission of India, CCI
The CCI’s approval paves the way for one of India’s largest insurtech consolidations.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday granted its approval for the proposed merger between insurtech firms InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy.
 
According to the CCI release, “CCI approves the proposed merger of Girnar Finserv Private Limited; Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Limited; D2C Consulting Services Private Limited; RB Info Services Private Limited into Artivatic Data Labs Private Limited.”
 
Which entities are involved in the merger?
 
Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, which operates the InsuranceDekho platform, is controlled by Girnar Software Private Limited (GSPL) and holds a composite broking licence.
 
Meanwhile, D2C Consulting Services and RB Info Services operate the RenewBuy platform.
 
What does the merger signify for the insurtech sector?
 
The CCI’s approval paves the way for one of India’s largest insurtech consolidations, expected to strengthen the combined entity’s position in the country’s fast-growing online insurance distribution market.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 65% people in India paid part of property deal in cash: Survey

Future Group-Amazon in talks to negotiate settlement, lawyers tell Delhi HC

India's housing markets see sales slowdown in Q3 2025: Housing.com

Premium

Corporate affairs ministry reworking PM internship scheme guidelines

Premium

Festive season, GST relief boost per-credit card spend by 15% annually

Topics :CCIInsurance Sectormerger

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story