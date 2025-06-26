Home / Industry / News / Icra revises India's PV wholesale growth forecast to 1-4% for FY26

Icra revises India's PV wholesale growth forecast to 1-4% for FY26

ICRA had earlier pegged the passenger vehicles (PV) wholesale volume growth for FY26 at 4-7 per cent over FY25

ICRA
"However, steady model launches from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to partially support the overall industry volumes in the current fiscal year," it added. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ratings agency ICRA on Thursday lowered domestic passenger vehicles wholesale volume growth forecast to 1-4 per cent for FY26, citing concerns over high inventory levels and shortage of critical components such as rare earth magnets for especially for electric vehicles.

ICRA had earlier pegged the passenger vehicles (PV) wholesale volume growth for FY26 at 4-7 per cent over FY25.

The downward revision is "led by concerns regarding high inventory levels and supply shortage of critical components such as rare earth magnets, induced production constraints, especially for electric vehicles," ICRA said in a statement.

"However, steady model launches from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to partially support the overall industry volumes in the current fiscal year," it added.

In May this year, domestic PV retail sales witnessed a 13.6 per cent month-on-month contraction at 3,02,214 units as against 3,49,939 units in April 2025, primarily due to subdued consumer sentiment amid heightened geopolitical tensions in northern India following the India-Pakistan conflict, ICRA noted.

Despite continued discounting by automakers, demand for PV softened, it said.

On the other hand, the two-wheeler segment demonstrated stronger performance, with retail volumes growing 7 per cent year-on-year supported by robust rural demand and a healthy harvest season.

Looking ahead in the two-wheeler segment, ICRA said it maintains a "cautiously optimistic outlook, projecting 6-9 per cent wholesale volume growth for FY26, driven by steady replacement demand, a potential urban market recovery, and healthy rural incomes, contingent on a normal monsoon".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil refiners' May crude processing edges up 0.4% from a year earlier

Grade A office leasing up 11% in Q2 CY25, led by flex space demand: Report

Sluggish demand weighs on Indian steel sector, pulls down prices

Housing sales decline 20% in Q2 CY25; recovery signs seen: Report

Office space demand rises 11% in April-June across top 7 cities: Colliers

Topics :ICRAPassenger Vehicles

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story