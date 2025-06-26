Office space demand rises 11% in April-June across top 7 cities: Colliers

Gross leasing of office space rose 11 per cent to 178 lakh sq ft across seven major cities during the April-June period on healthy demand from corporates despite global economic uncertainties, according to Colliers.

The gross leasing stood at 161 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period across seven major cities.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that demand of workspace increased in six cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

The leasing activities declined only in Mumbai, as per Colliers.

The gross absorption or leasing does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of Intent has been signed.