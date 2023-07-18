Home / Industry / News / Identified investments worth Rs 10 trillion, says shipping minister

Identified investments worth Rs 10 trillion, says shipping minister

According to government estimates, there is a significant scope of investments in the maritime economy, as major ports currently face an infrastructure deficit

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre, in a bid to deepen the maritime economy, has identified investment opportunities worth Rs 10 trillion ahead of the Global Maritime India Summit, Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

"With an identified investment opportunities of more than ₹10 lakh crores in the maritime sector of the country, we are standing at a threshold of a major economic upswing which can generate employment opportunities for more than 15 lakhs youth of India," the minister said at the curtain raiser for the summit in Mumbai.

India is actively driving the establishment of 5,000 kilometres of multi-country waterways, a significant initiative that will effectively facilitate trade and transportation across the region, Sonowal added.

According to government estimates, there is a significant scope of investments in the maritime economy, as major ports currently face an infrastructure deficit. The Rs 111-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline also aims to fill these gaps and make the Indian port economy competitive against developed economies.

The forum will provide a platform for start-ups, researchers, incubators and innovators to showcase their technology & expertise, Sonowal said. 

"The focus areas of GMIS, 2023 are Ports of the Future; Decarbonization; Coastal Shipping & Inland Waterways Transportation; Shipbuilding, repair & recycling; Finance, Insurance & arbitration; Innovation & technology; Maritime Safety & Security and Maritime Tourism," he added.

Meanwhile, the current year has seen unprecedented focus on carbon emissions of the shipping sector. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has also put focus on countries adopting means to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within their domestic economies.

"India stands firmly on its commitment to developing environmentally conscious shipping solutions," Sonowal said.

The Centre plans to inaugurate carbon-neutral alternatives and boost the use of battery-powered vehicles and apparatus in our major ports. Green Port guidelines were also launched by the shipping ministry earlier this year, to enable state-owned ports to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Also Read

Centre to finance almost 30% of green shipping projects in the country

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

SJVN's 2 plants in Himachal produce 50.5 mn units of power in one day

Govt evaluating option of building gas storage, says oil secretary

At halfway mark, more technology sector layoffs in 2023 than in 2022

59% HR leaders believe that there would be selective hiring in 2023: Survey

Demand for IT gig workers grew 157% in H12023, says job firm Awign

Topics :Investments in IndiaShipping industry

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story