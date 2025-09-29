IIP growth slows to 4% in August as manufacturing output weakens

Despite a favourable base effect, growth in industrial production moderated to 4 per cent in August from an upwardly revised 4.3 per cent in July, driven by weaker manufacturing activity, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

In August 2024, growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had stood at 0 per cent. The latest data showed that manufacturing output eased sharply to 3.8 per cent in August from 6 per cent in July, while electricity generation rose to a five-month high of 4.1 per cent and mining output turned positive at 6 per cent after a gap of four months.

In the first five months (April–August) of the current financial year, IIP growth stood at 2.8 per cent compared to 4.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. At the 2-digit National Industrial Classification (NIC) level, the slowdown in manufacturing stemmed from a decline in the output of 13 out of 23 categories, including food products, beverages, textiles, apparel, leather goods, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Under the use-based classification, primary goods output accelerated to a seven-month high of 5.2 per cent in August, reflecting trends in mining and electricity. However, the other five sub-segments witnessed slower growth compared to July.

Consumer non-durables saw the steepest contraction in eight months, down 6.3 per cent, while growth in consumer durables halved to 3.5 per cent. Infrastructure goods output, though moderating, recorded double-digit growth of 10.6 per cent for the second consecutive month, suggesting continued strength in construction activity. “Dampening in consumption may reflect inventory management to avoid stranded taxes ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation. Looking ahead, the GST reforms are expected to boost consumption demand during the festive season, which should support manufacturing output in September–October 2025 once older inventories are cleared. While this may partly offset the adverse impact of US tariffs and penalties, an unfavourable base may constrain IIP expansion in these months,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ratings.