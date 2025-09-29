Tariff hikes, lower costs to cut discom losses to ₹8,000-10,000 crore

The operating losses of state-owned power distribution companies, or discoms, are set to decline by a third in the current financial year to between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore. The reduction is attributed to tariff hikes in some states, lower power purchase costs and improved operational efficiency.

The combined losses of discoms stood between Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore last fiscal. “Narrowing operating losses have slowed the pace of debt addition for discoms, leading to improvement in credit metrics,” CRISIL Ratings said in a report that analysed 30 discoms across 11 states, together meeting 70 per cent of India’s power demand.

However, discoms remain dependent on state subsidies and continue to carry a heavy debt burden. Further improvement in average revenue realised (ARR) will be needed to enhance cash accruals to service debt. They are also exposed to risks from the growing adoption of open access by commercial and industrial consumers sourcing renewable energy. Efficiency gains are reflected in the reduction of aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to 15 per cent last fiscal from 19 per cent in 2019-20. This improvement follows sustained investments in infrastructure, including the replacement of conductors and transformers, feeder segregation and underground cabling, which help reduce theft and unmetered sales.

“For this fiscal, the operating gap is expected to narrow to 5–10 paise from 12 paise last fiscal and well below the 60 paise in fiscal 2020. The improvement will be driven by approved tariff hikes and the removal of compensation cess on coal as part of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, which will bring down the average power purchase cost (APPC) by 4–6 paise per unit,” said Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings. The operating gap of discoms has narrowed over the past five years, supported by a 110 paise per unit increase in ARR due to higher subsidy realisation and adoption of the fuel and power purchase price adjustment mechanism. The average cost of supply has risen more slowly, by 65 paise per unit, helped by operational efficiency gains, lower AT&C losses and increased integration of relatively low-cost renewable energy.