Zomato introduces 'Healthy Mode' on app with AI scoring: How it works

Deepinder Goyal, founder-CEO of Zomato, on Monday announced the launch of a new 'Healthy Mode' on the food delivery platform, aimed at helping users make healthier choices.

“For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy. We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy,” Goyal stated in a post on X.

“That weighed on me, because when we say our mission is ‘better food for more people’, the ‘better’ has to mean something deeper. Today, we’ve taken one of the biggest steps in fixing that blind spot. We’re launching Healthy Mode on Zomato,” he added.

Concerns over India's fast-food culture The announcement comes amid growing concerns over India’s fast-food culture. Critics have warned that ultra-processed meals high in sugar and palm oil may harm public health, while medical practitioners have highlighted junk food addiction driven by inexpensive, convenient meals. Goyal’s post explained that every dish in Healthy Mode now features a 'Healthy Score', ranging from 'Low to Super', based on factors that matter for health: protein, complex carbs, fibre, and micronutrients, rather than calories alone. “This is personal for me. I’ve carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right,” he added.