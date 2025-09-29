Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh gets military-ware, aerospace investment of ₹34K cr

Uttar Pradesh gets military-ware, aerospace investment of ₹34K cr

The nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allocated 1,000 hectares to 62 companies under UPDIC

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces
premium
“UPEIDA has so far procured more than 2,000 hectares for the flagship UPDIC project across six nodes,” a senior official said. | File Image
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) attracted almost ₹34,000 crore worth of investment in a bid to boost indigenous aerospace and military-ware production under the Make in India scheme.
 
The nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allocated 1,000 hectares to 62 companies under UPDIC. “UPEIDA has so far procured more than 2,000 hectares for the flagship UPDIC project across six nodes,” a senior official said.
 
Some of the major investors in UPDIC include BrahMos Aerospace, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Global Engineers, Ancor Research Labs, Bharat Dynamics, NextStrat Tech Vision, and Adhunik Material and Sciences.
 
The BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and Russia's NPOM to develop next generation supersonic missiles. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies has begun operations at its ₹1,500 crore ammunition facility in Kanpur. In Aligarh, Amitec Electronics has started manufacturing advanced electronic warfare systems and satellite technology following a ₹330 crore investment.
 
Meanwhile, Lucknow is emerging as a hub for advanced missile systems. Aerolloy Technologies has initiated titanium casting operations with a ₹ 320 crore investment in Lucknow.
 
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 underscored UP's critical role in bolstering India’s defence manufacturing bandwidth.
 
Launched in 2018, UPDIC aims at reducing India’s dependence on foreign players, while cementing the state’s potential in realising the dream of self-reliance. The defence corridor spans across six strategically located nodes: Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tourism in Ladakh suffers as Leh remains under curfew following clashes

Zomato introduces 'Healthy Mode' on app with AI scoring: How it works

Quick commerce order volumes soar 85% in festive week: Unicommerce

NCH receives 3K GST-related complaints post tax cuts: Consumer Affairs secy

Only 10% consumers see full GST benefit, 3 in 10 see cuts on food: Report

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentdefence sectorUP Investors SummitUP investmentsUP Defence Corridor

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story