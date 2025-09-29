Uttar Pradesh gets military-ware, aerospace investment of ₹34K cr

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) attracted almost ₹34,000 crore worth of investment in a bid to boost indigenous aerospace and military-ware production under the Make in India scheme.

The nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allocated 1,000 hectares to 62 companies under UPDIC. “UPEIDA has so far procured more than 2,000 hectares for the flagship UPDIC project across six nodes,” a senior official said.

Some of the major investors in UPDIC include BrahMos Aerospace, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Global Engineers, Ancor Research Labs, Bharat Dynamics, NextStrat Tech Vision, and Adhunik Material and Sciences.

The BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and Russia's NPOM to develop next generation supersonic missiles. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies has begun operations at its ₹1,500 crore ammunition facility in Kanpur. In Aligarh, Amitec Electronics has started manufacturing advanced electronic warfare systems and satellite technology following a ₹330 crore investment. Meanwhile, Lucknow is emerging as a hub for advanced missile systems. Aerolloy Technologies has initiated titanium casting operations with a ₹ 320 crore investment in Lucknow. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 underscored UP's critical role in bolstering India’s defence manufacturing bandwidth.