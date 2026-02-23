Increasing use of AI, data analytics strengthening power sector: CAG Murthy

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy on Monday said with the increasing use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in the power sector, the capacity to tackle inherent complexities in the sector is getting strengthened.

Addressing the National Conference on Power Sector here, the CAG also said it is important for the entire power sector that operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs are enhanced and strengthened through focused and sustained efforts.

Since last decade, Murthy said the power sector has achieved a lot as the generation has gone up from 1,168 BU in 2015-16 to 1,824 BU in 2025-26.

The sources from which this power is being generated have also undergone major change as the shift to green energy has been increasingly gaining focus which is evident from the rise in its share from 6 per cent to 24 per cent, he said. He also noted that that the transmission network has been augmented by more than 70 per cent and it has achieved a milestone of crossing over 5 lakh circuit km (ckm) of transmission lines. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is organising a day-long national conference to facilitate meaningful discussions on recent developments in the power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors.

The conference is being attended by Secretary, Ministry of Power; Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy; Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority along with CMDs of NTPC, NHPC, SECI, PFC, Grid-India and PGCIL. Murthy said that on the distribution front, a major improvement is being noticed in village and household electrification. "It is important for the entire power sector that operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs are enhanced and strengthened through focused and sustained efforts," he said. He also said that there are early signs of recovery in the sector with DISCOMs recording a PAT of Rs 2,701 crore in 2024-25.