Amazon opens 12-storey office in Bengaluru, company's 2nd largest in Asia

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday announced the opening of a new office in Bengaluru, its second-largest in Asia. The company’s largest office space is in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

The Bengaluru office space, which spans 1.1 million square feet, is a 12-storey campus that can support over 7,000 employees across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services in India.

“The new corporate building has been thoughtfully designed to bring teams together at scale and enable collaboration, flexibility, learning, and wellbeing. The launch of this new campus is part of Amazon’s continued investments in India,” the company said in a statement. Amazon has already invested over $40 billion in India and has committed to invest an additional $35 billion in India by 2030.

Overall, Amazon has a significant presence in Karnataka, with 10 corporate offices, seven fulfilment centres, three sorting centres, over 130 last-mile delivery stations, and a network of micro-fulfilment centres for Amazon Now (its quick commerce service) across Bengaluru. Additionally, over 80,000 sellers from Karnataka are already selling on Amazon, the company said. The office space is situated around 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport and was inaugurated by Dr M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka. According to Patil, “Amazon’s continued investment in Bengaluru reflects India’s growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large-scale campuses like Amazon’s new campus create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem, and support India’s digital economy. We welcome investments that build long-term capability and create opportunity for our workforce.”