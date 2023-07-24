Home / Industry / News / India a bright spot in bleak global outlook for entertainment & media: PwC

India a bright spot in bleak global outlook for entertainment & media: PwC

Future of media not very entertaining

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
Multimedia

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

It is the best of times and the worst of times. The total global entertainment & media (E&M) revenue rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year in 2022 to $2.32 trillion. It represents a sharp fall from the 10.6 per cent growth rate in 2021. And in each of the next five years, the rate of growth will decline sequentially, so that by 2027 revenue will grow just 2.8 per cent from 2026.

That is the big takeaway from PwC’s annual Global Entertainment and Media Outlook (2023-27).
 
The causes are myriad. Many segments, like podcasts, that saw a surge in revenue and audiences are now settling down to steadier growth. “But the main challenge — in 2022 and in the future — is consumer spending. Taxed by inflation, weary from the lingering effects of the pandemic and facing the uncertainties of war and geopolitical instability, consumers are pulling back,” says the report.
 
Consumer spending or the money consumers pay to access media and entertainment through subscription or buying tickets will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 2.4 per cent between 2022 and 2027 against over 7 per cent soon 
after the pandemic in 2021. Instead, advertising, which has overtaken consumer spending, will be powering the growth of this business, says the report. Between 2022 and 2027, global advertising revenue will rise from $763.7 billion to $952.6 billion at a 4.5 per cent CAGR.
 
If the pace of E&M expansion is set to decline in each of the next five years, it begs the question: why doesn’t digital seem to be pulling its weight in the overall growth? The report analyses that the declining costs of producing and distributing programming, films, articles or music online has brought a problem of plenty. “People may be spending more time in digital entertainment and media environments, but it won’t cost them more. As a result, consumer spending per capita on E&M will decrease as a share of overall spending,” it states.
 
India will remain a bright sport in this global outlook. E&M revenue grew 15.9 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, albeit on a much smaller base. The Indian market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 per cent in the forecast period to reach $74 billion in 2027. The business-to-business market, streaming and internet advertising are powering this growth, says the report.


Also Read

63% of Indian consumers cut back on non-essential spending: PwC report

PwC India ties up with Zoho to drive digital transformation of firms

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Economic Survey flags concerns on Crypto, pushes for global regulation

TRAI releases draft telecom consumers education amendments for comments

28% online gaming GST: Indian e-sports industry to emerge unscathed

Trade experts urge India not to ratify WTO contract on fisheries subsidies

China urges Japan not to disrupt chip industry after tech curbs take effect

Sales of luxury homes priced above Rs 10 cr in Mumbai up 49%: Report

Topics :entertainment sectorMedia marketsPwC IndiaPwC survey

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story