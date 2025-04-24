India confident of achieving steel production target by 2030: Poundrik

India will achieve its target of expanding steel production capacity to 300 million tons by 2030, the Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Thursday, as the government seeks to reduce import dependence and support domestic industry.

The country, the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, has imposed a temporary 12% tariff on certain steel imports to counter a surge in cheap shipments, primarily from China.

India's crude steel production stood at 151.1 million tons in fiscal year 2024-25 with a total steelmaking capacity of nearly 200 million tons.

The country aims to expand crude steel capacity to 300 million tons by 2030-31.

India has been a net importer of steel for the last couple of fiscal years and shipments jumped to a nine-year high of 9.5 million tons in 2024-25, according to provisional government data.