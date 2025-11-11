Home / Industry / News / India could miss 2030 green hydrogen production goals, says top official

A key global decarbonisation milestone for maritime shipping has also been delayed, further dimming near-term prospects for the use of green hydrogen in large vessels

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike
The renewable energy ministry is looking to ensure that the projects without customers are sorted out upfront
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Some export-focused green hydrogen projects in India are likely to start later than originally planned due to global policy uncertainties, potentially delaying the country's clean fuel ambitions, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The country now expects to produce about 3 million metric tonnes (MMTPA) of green hydrogen by 2030 and reach its original 5 MMTPA target by 2032, said Santosh Sarangi, secretary at the renewable energy ministry.

He added that delays in decisions by European countries on their renewable energy targets have created uncertainty over future demand for green hydrogen exports, though India remains confident of building strong domestic consumption.

A key global decarbonisation milestone for maritime shipping has also been delayed, further dimming near-term prospects for the use of green hydrogen in large vessels.

India, however, aims to boost immediate demand from the shipping sector and in methanol production, renewable energy secretary Sarangi said.

He added that the ministry is working with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to issue additional tenders for green hydrogen supply to refineries, as part of efforts to build a stable domestic market for the clean fuel.

Sarangi also said that the renewable energy ministry is presently assessing the connectivity available for clean energy projects and come out with tenders based on that.

Reuters last week reported that the country's power ministry has asked its renewable development agencies to ensure viability for over 40 gigawatts of projects without a purchaser .

The renewable energy ministry is looking to ensure that the projects without customers are sorted out upfront, Sarangi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

