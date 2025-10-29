India crosses 500 GW power capacity, non-fossil sources exceed 50%

The power ministry on Wednesday said India’s power sector has achieved two major milestones — crossing 500 gigawatts (GW) in total installed capacity and surpassing 50 per cent contribution from non-fossil fuel sources.

India achieves COP26 target five years early

The country’s total installed electricity capacity stood at 500.89 GW as of September 30, 2025, the ministry said in a statement. Non-fossil fuel sources — including renewable energy, hydro, and nuclear — contributed 256.09 GW, around 51 per cent of the total.

“With this progress, India has already achieved one of its major COP26 Panchamrit goals — to have 50 per cent of installed electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 — five years early,” the ministry said.

It added that the achievement underscores India’s leadership in the clean energy transition, achieved while maintaining grid stability and reliability. Solar and wind lead renewable capacity growth Of the total capacity, fossil-fuel-based sources now contribute 244.80 GW, around 49 per cent. Within renewables, solar power accounts for 127.33 GW, while wind power contributes 53.12 GW. “This achievement reflects years of strong policy support, investments, and teamwork across the energy sector,” the ministry said. Non-fossil capacity additions accelerate in FY26 In the current financial year, between April and September 2025, the country added 28 GW of non-fossil capacity and 5.1 GW of fossil-fuel-based capacity, reflecting the rapid rise of clean energy’s share.