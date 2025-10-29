Govt to study SC order before deciding on relief to Vi, says Scindia

The government will study the Supreme Court’s order on Vodafone Idea’s plea to reassess adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and examine its implications before deciding on a policy decision, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

“We will need to study the order to understand its implications and will wait for Vodafone Idea to apply for seeking relief,” Scindia said on the sidelines of a briefing on the Department of Posts.

Officials in the know said that Vodafone Idea will have to formally ask for the kind of relief it wants, but the extent of the relief and the course of action will depend on the wording of the apex court’s order, which is yet to be issued. They added that the details of the SC’s judgment will hold the key to enabling the government to proceed. Deliberations between the third-largest carrier and the government will be crucial.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, allowed the Centre to reassess Vi's AGR dues, holding that any relief to the struggling telecom operator lay within the Union government's policy domain. The decision came on Vi's petition against DoT that sought quashing of an additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore raised by the Centre, of which Rs 5,606 crore related to the period till 2016-17. Vi had sought a comprehensive reassessment of its AGR dues for periods up to 2016-17, as well as a recalculation of liabilities. It had also sought a waiver of interest and penalties on the grounds that several components of the dues were not finalised. The telco currently owes Rs 83,400 crore to the government in AGR dues.

Brokerages tracking the company said on Tuesday that relief from the government may come well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, which could, in turn, trigger dilution of the government’s 49 per cent stake in Vi. The relief, said Citi Research, could unlock a fresh equity raise and enable the government to further convert debt to equity in the company, which would “set off a chain of positive developments” for the telco. This would also give banks the confidence to extend credit required for its capex plans, since clarity on relief towards AGR dues from the government had been a key challenge and a major obstacle for the company in completing its Rs 25,000 crore planned bank funding.