India's copper demand rose by 9.3% to 1,878 kilo tonnes in FY25: Report

The International Copper Association India (ICA India) released its copper demand report for FY2025. The country's copper demand was 1,718 kilo tonne in FY24

copper
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
India's copper demand grew by 9.3 per cent to 1,878 kilo tonnes (KT) in FY25 due to robust economic progress and increasing adoption of the metal across critical sectors, a report released on Wednesday said.

The International Copper Association India (ICA India) released its copper demand report for FY2025. The country's copper demand was 1,718 kilo tonne in FY24.

India's continued emphasis on large-scale infrastructure projects, building construction, clean energy transition and emerging technologies has accelerated demand for key industrial materials, with copper emerging as a critical enabler across these sectors, the report said.

The building construction and infrastructure segments remained primary growth drivers registering 11 per cent and 17 per cent year-on-year growth respectively.

The renewable energy sector achieved one of the highest annual capacity additions in FY2025, while the consumer durables sector saw a 19 per cent increase, driven by strong sales of air conditioners, fans, refrigerators and washing machines.

"India's copper demand trajectory mirrors the country's economic and industrial momentum. Policies aimed at promoting renewable energy, sustainable mobility, and infrastructure development have fuelled copper demand, emphasizing its role as a critical resource for the nation's growth.

"However, it is important to ask: Is the current pace of copper demand growth sufficient to meet the nation's long-term Developed India (Viksit Bharat) @2047 agenda?," Mayur Karmarkar, Managing Director, ICA India said.

To ensure future growth and resilience, India must proactively plan for building functional copper reserves and strengthening domestic supply chains. India must accelerate its copper adoption to build its in-use functional reserves or above-ground mines until the country reaches developed economy status, he said.

"The role of end-user sectors, including infrastructure, clean energy and mobility, will remain central, but there is also a need to enhance domestic copper fabrication capabilities and promote import substitution strategies. This will be essential for sustaining India's development ambitions and ensuring that copper continues to power the nation's progress," Mayur added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :india's copper productioncopperMetals & minerals

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

