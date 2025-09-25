Agoda sees 67% rise in int'l travel interest to India for Diwali 2025

Travel interest from foreign tourists is expanding at a faster pace, with inbound searches by overseas travellers growing 67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the Diwali holiday period, according to Agoda, a digital travel platform and part of Booking Holdings.

Agoda said data has been collected for accommodation searches made on its platform by travellers between February and August for check-ins between 17 and 23 October this year, compared to 28 October to 3 November last year.

“It’s wonderful to see so many international visitors eager to experience the unique cultural festivals that India has to offer. Diwali, with its traditions of light, community, and celebration, provides an unmatched opportunity for travellers to immerse themselves in India’s rich cultural fabric,” Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda, said in a statement.

“What’s particularly exciting is the emergence of newer source markets such as South Korea, alongside consistent demand from regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. These insights reflect how cultural travel resonates across borders, and how India is increasingly being recognised as a vibrant, welcoming destination for diverse global audiences.” Searches from South Korea rose 45 per cent compared to last year, while travel interest from Thailand nearly doubled, and searches from Malaysia increased 25 per cent. Beyond the Asia-Pacific region, searches from the United Arab Emirates surged 87 per cent, and inbound searches from the United States rose 28 per cent.

This comes at a time when India is yet to recover its foreign tourist arrival (FTA) numbers compared to the pre-Covid era. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Tourism, India recorded 626,000 foreign tourist arrivals in April, down 19.2 per cent compared to 2019. From January to June 2025, total FTAs stood at 42.7 lakh, a 13 per cent decline compared to 49.1 lakh in the same period last year. Meanwhile, domestic travel interest rose 18 per cent in terms of searches, the release stated. “During Diwali, travellers are seeking destinations that blend cultural heritage with festive vibrancy. Goa topped the rank as the most searched destination for the festive period. Among the top five destinations, Udaipur and Jaipur recorded 49 per cent and 46 per cent growth in searches, respectively, reflecting their reputation as centres of cultural richness,” the release stated.